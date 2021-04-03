Ackerman Launches Two Home Runs in Aggies’ Loss to Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team (25-7, 4-4 SEC) came up just short, 8-6, to No. 4 Alabama (28-4, 8-3 SEC) with a two-out rally in the top of the seventh Friday night at Rhoads Stadium. The Aggies strung together three runs with two outs to pull within two, with the go-ahead run at the plate.

Makinzy Herzog got things started for the Maroon & White in the top of the first with a single through the left side and the Aggies would quickly get on the board with a two-run shot by Shaylee Ackerman.

Alabama was able to cut its deficit in half after plating a run in the bottom half of the inning. The Crimson Tide took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the second with a series of singles. Alabama added to its lead scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 8-2. The Tide loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning, but a trio of groundouts helped the Aggies get out of the inning unscathed.

In the top of the sixth, Ackerman came through once again, launching a solo shot to centerfield to make the score 8-3. This is the first time the sophomore has homered twice in a game and five of her last six hits have been home runs. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Makinzy Herzog belted her eighth home run of the season, which began a two-out rally for the Maroon & White. Freshman Bre Warren singled to centerfield and scored on an RBI single by Haley Lee. Taudrea Sinnie pinch ran for Lee and Ackerman walked to give the Aggies runners at first and second. Junior Morgan Smith pinch hit for Dani Elder and came up in a big way, singling to centerfield to score Sinnie from second. Texas A&M had runners at the corners with the go-ahead run at the plate, but Alabama would secure the win with a strikeout.

Grace Uribe (6-2) tallied her eight start of her rookie campaign and limited a hot-hitting Alabama offense to 12 hits, non of which were extra bases. The freshman also registered four strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.

Offensively, Ackerman led the Aggies with three RBI, while Herzog led the team in hits with three. Bre Warren and Haley Lee compiled two hits apiece with Morgan Smith and Kelly Martinez recording one. Ackerman and Herzog now tie for second on the team with eight home runs, followed by Haley Lee’s 13.

