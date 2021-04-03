Consol girls’ soccer advances to regional semi-finals with 4-3 win over Pflugerville
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat Pflugerville 4-3 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 5A Playoffs Friday night in Giddings.
Abby Ross had 2 goals for the Lady Tigers. Camille Corbitt and Kayla Tomlison each added a goal and an assist. Bella Thompson had another assist. Both squads were knotted at 1-1 at halftime. The Lady Tigers scored 3 goals in a matter of minutes in the 2nd half to take a commanding 4-1 lead. The Lady Panthers fought back, but The Lady Tigers were able to hold off the Panthers’ rally.
Consol will play Friendswood in the regional semi-finals on Monday.
