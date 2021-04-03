Advertisement

Consol girls’ soccer advances to regional semi-finals with 4-3 win over Pflugerville

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat Pflugerville 4-3 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 5A Playoffs Friday night in Giddings.

Abby Ross had 2 goals for the Lady Tigers. Camille Corbitt and Kayla Tomlison each added a goal and an assist. Bella Thompson had another assist. Both squads were knotted at 1-1 at halftime. The Lady Tigers scored 3 goals in a matter of minutes in the 2nd half to take a commanding 4-1 lead. The Lady Panthers fought back, but The Lady Tigers were able to hold off the Panthers’ rally.

Consol will play Friendswood in the regional semi-finals on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defense Team for Virginia Adams
Jury sentences Virginia Adams to 75 years in prison
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Cheyanne Dakota Ainsworth, 24, was arrested on six counts of indecency with a child.
Leon County man arrested on six charges of indecency with a child
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District making changes to COVID-19 hospitalization reporting

Latest News

Aggies Drop Game Two to Missouri as Series Evens
Ackerman Launches Two Home Runs in Aggies’ Loss to Tide
Nationally Ranked Aggies Enter Dual Meet With Texas
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
Jones Earns USBWA All-America Recognition