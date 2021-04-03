Advertisement

Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles

Officials have been searching the bay since Friday afternoon
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard are looking for a commercial fisherman who went missing in Trinity Bay. The boat was located in the area, but fisherman Tony Nguyen was nowhere to be found.

On Friday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a missing boater.

When officials arrived to the Vingt-et-un Islands in Trinity Bay, they discovered the boat driving in circles and unoccupied. Inside the boat, was Nguyen’s wallet and cellphone, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coast Guard describes 40-year-old Tony Nguyen as approximately 5′6″ tall.

The Chambers County Marine Deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, Houston Police Department, the United States Coast Guard, and other fishermen have helped in searching the bay.

“I am thankful for our law enforcement professionals from around the area that have come to assist us in trying to find a Chambers County fisherman.” said, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

