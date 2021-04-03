Advertisement

High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station

Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near Rock Prairie Road.
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near Rock Prairie Road.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 20-year-old man from Bryan was arrested this week following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in College Station.

A deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office first reported seeing the suspect speeding on SH 21 in Bryan just after midnight on Thursday. The deputy said the vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 45 miles per hour zone. The SUV was also missing a license plate and its headlights were turned off.

The deputy said he attempted to stop the driver, Eusebio Reyes, Jr., but he continued southbound on Highway 6 from Bryan to College Station at speeds of 100+ miles per hour.

When Reyes took the exit ramp at Rock Prairie Road, deputies say he wrecked out on the overpass causing damage to the bridge and the vehicle.

Deputies say Reyes was not seriously injured but appeared to be intoxicated.

Reyes was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center and charged with Evading Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana. According to online jail records, there were also a number of active warrants for Reyes from the Bryan Municipal Court.

He was released later on Thursday on bonds totaling $21,180.

This is his 8th arrest in Brazos County in the past three years, according to jail records.

