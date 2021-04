Jones Garners All-America Recognition from WBCA

ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones received yet another All-America honor when the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association voted her as an Honorable Mention All-American on Saturday.

Jones becomes just the fourth player in program history to be named to the Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and WBCA All-America teams in the same season, joining Chennedy Carter, Kelsey Bone and Danielle Adams. She is the sixth Aggie to garner WBCA Honorable Mention All-America recognition.

Jones became A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,046) and double-doubles (42). The All-American is a two-time All-SEC First Team selection, and led her squad to its first-ever regular season SEC Championship. This season, Jones averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The graduate received SEC Player of the Week honors twice during the 2020-21 campaign. She averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds after the first weekend of play to garner the first player of the week award. Then to conclude the regular season, she poured in 16 points and 14 boards to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC Championship on Feb. 28 to capture the second accolade.

The Aggie most recently declared for the WNBA Draft which will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

