Advertisement

Jones Garners All-America Recognition from WBCA

N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game against South Carolina.(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones received yet another All-America honor when the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association voted her as an Honorable Mention All-American on Saturday.

Jones becomes just the fourth player in program history to be named to the Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and WBCA All-America teams in the same season, joining Chennedy Carter, Kelsey Bone and Danielle Adams. She is the sixth Aggie to garner WBCA Honorable Mention All-America recognition.

Jones became A&M’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,046) and double-doubles (42). The All-American is a two-time All-SEC First Team selection, and led her squad to its first-ever regular season SEC Championship. This season, Jones averaged a double-double with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The graduate received SEC Player of the Week honors twice during the 2020-21 campaign. She averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds after the first weekend of play to garner the first player of the week award. Then to conclude the regular season, she poured in 16 points and 14 boards to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks for the SEC Championship on Feb. 28 to capture the second accolade.

The Aggie most recently declared for the WNBA Draft which will take place on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CT.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Several security cameras caught people getting into vehicles in a Bryan neighborhood.
Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Latest News

Blinn Buccaneers Football logo
Blinn falls to Cisco College 49-14
No. 6 Men’s Tennis Breezes Past LSU, 7-0
Texas A&M Drops Dual Meet to Texas, Mu Sets School Record
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots over Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, during the...
Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game
Aggies Fall in Rubber Match at Missouri, 7-3