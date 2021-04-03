Kats drop Southland title match

CORPUS CHRISTI – It went the distance, but the Sam Houston volleyball season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the championship match of the Southland Conference Tournament. The Bearkats lost to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in five sets.

The match was truly a back-and-forth affair, with the Islanders taking sets 1, 3, and 5 and the Kats winning the second and fourth.

Trialing two sets to one, the Kats put together their best set in the fourth. With the set tied at 7, the Bearkats took charge. They won 18 of the next 24 points to win the set 25-13. As a team the Kats hit .400 in the set to go along with three aces by Hannah Baker.

In the second set, the Kats the Islanders battled in a back and forth match, setting the tone for the rest of the match. After trailing by three points Sam Houston rallied for four straight to take a 19-18 lead. From there neither team could get any separation. The Kats ended up taking the set 36-34.

They opened the third set taking the first five points, but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum. The Islanders took the third 25-23.

Ashley Lewis led the way for the Bearkats with a match leading 20 kills. Breanna Chausse finished with 14 kills while De’Janae Gilmore and Catherine Krieger each added 12.

Ashley Lewis and Morgan Janda were both named to the all-tournament team.