Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church hosted its first drive-thru event Friday.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in College Station hosted a living passion of the Christ on Good Friday.

More than 50 volunteers came out to the church parking lot, dressed up with props and even bringing a couple of live ponies to be a living display of the stations of the cross. Volunteers from age two to 86 stood outside to help show passers-by the story.

As people drove through, they could listen to either the radio or scan a QR code to listen to the story behind each living display.

Pastor Elaine Gomulka says that it was an exciting way to be able to share a bit of the story of Easter with the community.

“So many of us, who have been a part of the church for years, have heard this story,” said Gomulka. “And then we go find Easter eggs and have our ham dinner or whatever it is we do as a tradition on Easter. But this brings the story of Jesus suffering through the resurrection to life.”

