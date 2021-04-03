Local churches look ahead to celebrate “new normal” Easter Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local churches are getting ready to celebrate Easter Sunday in a new way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Caleb Schoeneck, Pastor at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in College Station had to cancel his tradition of Easter in the park.

“We just live-streamed it like most other churches. Easter in the Park last year, was Easter in the church,” said Schoeneck.

This year, they are getting back to tradition and once again hosting the event at Central Park in College Station. The 7 a.m. sunrise service will be right near the pond in the center of the park. Schoeneck says they will space out the seating, and still feature an Easter egg hunt and prepackaged treats after.

“Just about everything it has been in the past,” said Schoeneck. “It is outdoors, what more could you ask for. I think Shel is giving us a good forecast for Sunday so we are thankful.”

Deacon Michael Beauvais with St. Anthony’s Church in Bryan says that compared to last year, this year’s mass will be completely different. They too celebrated Easter Sunday and all of the Holy Week events online.

“This year, being able to have almost full churches is such a dramatic difference,” said Beauvais.

Beauvais adds that they will be making sure the congregation can maintain social distancing during mass and are asking those who attend to wear a mask.

“It will be that sense of joy that we are once again gathering as a community for Easter, and rejoicing that the Lord has risen,” said Beauvais.

Marking a sense of new normalcy for local churches as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Easter is great for anyone at any time,” said Schoeneck. “But after months of a pandemic, the message of hope that comes from a God who is love is perhaps the best thing that we as a church can hope to offer to the community.”

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church is hosting Easter mass on Sunday, April 4 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Easter in the park will begin at 7 a.m. in Central Park.

