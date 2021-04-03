Local pediatrician: COVID-19 vaccine could be mandatory in schools as soon as fall 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 vaccine-maker Pfizer says a new study suggests their vaccine is safe and effective for kids as young as 12. Texas only allows teens 16 and up to receive the vaccine currently, and requires those under 18 to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The drug still needs to receive FDA approval before it can be administered to children 12 and older.

It’s not clear how quickly the FDA would act on Pfizer’s request to allow vaccinations for kids 12 and older. The agency took roughly three weeks to review and authorize each of the vaccines currently available for adults in the U.S. An FDA spokeswoman said the agency had no information to share on how the review would work, including whether additional public meetings would be required, earlier this week.

But the pharmaceutical giant’s announcement is sparking hope that students will be able to receive the vaccine over the summer before a return to classrooms this fall. One local pediatrician believes the COVID-19 vaccine could be a mandatory requirement for students to attend school as soon as next fall.

“I could see [the COVID-19 vaccine being added to the Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students] in a year or two,” said St. Joseph Health pediatrician Dr. Neal Spears, “once we get a little more data and we can assure our patients and ourselves that there’s no long term issues with these vaccines.”

Dr. Spears said the eventual decision about when to get your kids vaccinated will be different for each family depending on factors like medical history and the household’s collective risk to contract COVID-19.

“If your child has one of those pre-existing conditions, whether it’s an autoimmune disease or history of cancer or anything like that, then they should definitely look at getting vaccinated sooner rather than later,” Dr. Spears said.

He said families with no pre-existing conditions have more flexibility on their plans to get immunized. But Dr. Spears strongly encouraged kids 12 and up to get the shot if the Pfizer vaccine receives FDA emergency use authorization for that group. That’s because Dr. Spears believes that vaccinating kids could be extremely effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 across the nation.

“I’m a big proponent of vaccinating this population,” Dr. Spears said, “because they spread it very well. The [kids] 12 years and older do, and they like to congregate, and they like to kiss, and they like to do things that spread germs in the adolescent population.”

He said 12 to 15-year-old’s must be vaccinated in order to reach effective and sustainable herd immunity across the nation. Dr. Spears explained that the COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the U.S. are so effective that COVID-19 could eventually become “a very rare disease” like Measles or Mumps. He said that’s because of the remarkable vaccine technology that uses a pioneering mRNA technique to create the vaccine.

“This is revolutionary technology that’s a real game-changer,” Dr. Spears said, “not just for COVID but I really think you’ll start seeing this adapted to other viral pathogens, hopefully, the Flu, and we can get a Flu vaccine that has 90 percent or greater efficacy.”

He explained that the process to create mRNA vaccines is so effective that it could soon be used to treat cancer.

But Dr. Spears said more research needs to be done on the COVID-19 vaccine before making it mandatory for students to receive prior to starting school in Texas. He explained that requiring all students to get the vaccine right now would be premature.

“I think that’s putting undue pressure on families to make a health decision for their adolescent without adequate data,” Dr. Spears said.

However, he urged students and teachers to do their best to get vaccinated before returning to school after the summer break. When the drug is fully approved by the FDA, Dr. Spears said it should be part of the Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for Students. He explained that it’s highly unlikely it will be mandatory by the return to school this fall because he doesn’t believe it would be possible to vaccinate “every single person” before the 2021-2022 school year starts.

Dr. Spears said he’s convinced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective for kids 12 and up based on the limited data but added that only time and more research can indisputably prove that.

“It is a very exciting study,” Dr. Spears said, “and it looks like in a rather small [study], about 2,200 patients, that it’s 100 percent effective which is really remarkable.”

