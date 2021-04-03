Advertisement

New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Friday set another record for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The Transportation Security Administration says they have screened more than 1.5 million people at airports on Friday.

Air travel numbers soared during the spring break period even as health experts expressed concerns over rising coronavirus cases in some states.

Friday’s number marked the 23rd straight day when more than 1 million people have flown by air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their new travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people on Friday. The CDC said they can travel throughout the U.S. without getting tested or quarantining.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Several security cameras caught people getting into vehicles in a Bryan neighborhood.
Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Latest News

Madisonville Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
Madisonville Easter Parade
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says
Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2,...
Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana