No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops 4-3 Result at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis dropped a 4-3 match to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

The Aggies fall to 13-5 overall on the season and now hold a 5-3 record against Southeastern Conference challengers. Alabama is now 12-9 and 3-8 in SEC play.

In the doubles competition, Alabama opened the day with a 6-1 win on court three with Anna Parkhomenko and Alberta Cortina Pou defeating Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid. The Aggies responded on court one with the No. 43-ranked pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith defeating Sasha Gorchanyuk and Loudmilla Bencheikh 6-2. The Crimson Tide clinched the doubles point on court two, with Anne Marie Hiser and Sydney Riley beating Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding 6-4.

Alabama took its 1-0 lead into singles play, but No. 22 Makarova quickly evened the match with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition of No. 92 Bencheikh on court one. The Crimson Tide added two more points and took a 3-1 lead, with Riley defeating McQuaid on court six and Hiser beating Faa-Hviding on court four. A&M battled back on court three with Townsend besting Parkhomenko 6-3, 6-4, and McBryde evened the match at 3-3 following a 6-4, 7-5 win on court five. Goldsmith battled in the last match standing, but Cortina Pou logged a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory to seal the match.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis returns to action on Thursday, April 8, as the Aggies take on the Missouri Tigers in a 5 p.m. first serve back home at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On Saturday’s result…

“All of these SEC matches are battles, and if you do not play at a high enough level then you aren’t going to win. I give credit to Alabama for stepping up in the big points today. They just did a much better job than we did in those areas.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Alabama 4, No. 17 Texas A&M 3

University of Alabama Tennis Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Singles Competition

1. #22 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #92 Loudmilla Bencheikh (BAMA) 6-2, 6-2

2. Alba Cortina Pou (BAMA) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(3)

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) def. Anna Parkhomenko (BAMA) 6-3, 6-4

4. Anne Marie Hiser (BAMA) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 7-5, 6-2

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk (BAMA) 6-4, 7-5

6. Sydney Riley (BAMA) def. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 7-5, 6-0

Doubles Competition

1. #43 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Sasha Gorchanyuk / Loudmilla Bencheikh (BAMA) 6-2

2. Anne Marie Hiser / Sydney Riley (BAMA) def. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-4

3. Anna Parkhomenko / Alba Cortina Pou (BAMA) def. Katya Townsend / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) 6-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,6,4,3,5,2)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· Texas A&M falls to 13-5 overall on the season and now holds a 5-3 record against Southeastern Conference challengers. The Aggies are No. 17 overall in the latest Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings.

· Alabama is now 12-9 and 3-8 in SEC play.

· The order of finish on Saturday was as follows: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,6,4,3,5,2)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

