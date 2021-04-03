Rogers hits 3 homers as Kats complete sweep

CONWAY, Ark. – Jack Rogers hit three of Sam Houston’s five home runs on the day as the Bearkats powered their way to a series sweep of Central Arkansas with a 10-4 win at Bear Stadium.

Rogers finished 4-for-5 with three homers, a double and a career-high six RBI. It marks the fifth 3-homer game in Bearkat (12-13, 9-7 SLC) history and the first since Bobby Verbick pulled off the feat with a trio of bombs against Lamar in 2008.

It is the 14th 3-homer game in the nation this season and the first by a player in the Southland Conference.

The win also completed a weekend sweep of the Bears (9-16, 6-10 SLC) in Conway for the first time since 2014. The Kats entered the weekend having struggled in recent series at Bear Stadium, having been swept there by UCA in both 2017 and 2019.

Colton Cowser and Corbin Vines also delivered homers in the game with each driving in a pair of runs.

Coltin Atkinson won his third game of the year with 4.1 innings of relief, punching out a season-high eight hitters. The Kats used five arms on the day with Garrett Egli and Cole Wesneski combining to fire the final 3.0 innings, allowing just one base runner between them.

Sam Houston fell behind early as UCA scored single runs in both the first and second innings, but cut the lead in half in the third inning when Anthony MacKenzie drove in Blake Faecher with a sacrifice fly.

One inning later the Kats began their power surge, vaulting ahead on a mammoth 2-run home run by Vines over the left-center field fence.

In the fourth the Kats got two more long balls as Rogers and Cowser went back-to-back and two innings later Rogers added to his total, crushing a 3-run homer out to right field to build the SHSU lead to 9-2.

All the while, freshman Atkinson was holding things down on the mound. He entered in the second inning in relief of starter Kyle Backhus and proceeded to go 4.1 scoreless innings, punching out a season-high eight hitters before being lifted to open the seventh inning.

Rogers added one more long ball on the day, keeping one just fair inside the right-field foul pole in the top of the ninth inning.

The Kats will now return home to Don Sanders Stadium for its final scheduled midweek game of the season, Tuesday against Texas A&M. First pitch against the Aggies is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN+.