The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run at a business near Lyons.

On Saturday morning, authorities say a vehicle ran into a business near Lyons and Highway 36 doing extensive damage to an area business.

********Attempt to Locate******* The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DPS in locating a hit and run... Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Officials describe the vehicle as a GMC, potentially a 2500, with extensive damage like missing mirrors, front end damage, and maybe a broken passenger window. The truck is also described to have a loud exhaust.

If you know this vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

