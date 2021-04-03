Advertisement

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Officials say the GMC truck is described to have damage and a loud exhaust.
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run(Burleson County Sheriff's Office)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run at a business near Lyons.

On Saturday morning, authorities say a vehicle ran into a business near Lyons and Highway 36 doing extensive damage to an area business.

********Attempt to Locate******* The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting DPS in locating a hit and run...

Posted by Burleson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 3, 2021

Officials describe the vehicle as a GMC, potentially a 2500, with extensive damage like missing mirrors, front end damage, and maybe a broken passenger window. The truck is also described to have a loud exhaust.

If you know this vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Several security cameras caught people getting into vehicles in a Bryan neighborhood.
Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Latest News

Madisonville Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
Madisonville Easter Parade
Artwork on display at the Frame Gallery in Downtown Bryan
Metamorphosis art exhibit strives to break the silence around sexual assault
Volunteers dress up to show The Last Supper as a part of a living passion of the Christ on Good...
Local church hosts living passion of the Christ on Good Friday
Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2,...
Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3