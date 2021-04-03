The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run
Officials say the GMC truck is described to have damage and a loud exhaust.
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect involved in a hit and run at a business near Lyons.
On Saturday morning, authorities say a vehicle ran into a business near Lyons and Highway 36 doing extensive damage to an area business.
Officials describe the vehicle as a GMC, potentially a 2500, with extensive damage like missing mirrors, front end damage, and maybe a broken passenger window. The truck is also described to have a loud exhaust.
If you know this vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.