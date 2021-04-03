Advertisement

Unique 4/3/21 date draws lines for Vegas wedding licenses

Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2,...
Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The bureau was seeing busier than normal traffic ahead of 4/3/21, a popular day to get married in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Soon-to-be newlyweds lined up out the door of the marriage license office in Las Vegas on Friday, ahead of a unique date to tie the knot: 4/3/21.

Nearly 700 couples obtained licenses for the Saturday date, said Jeff Klein, a spokesman for the Clark County Marriage Bureau, as the city where Elvis can be part of the wedding party got set to mark yet another quirky date for nuptials. The clerk’s office marked the occasion with keepsake marriage certificates.

“Specialty dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular,” said county Clerk Lynn Goya, who noted that more than 1,800 couples were married on Dec. 13, 2014.

April is usually busy for weddings, and past dates with notable numeric sequences have tallied more than 1,000 weddings in a day, Goya said.

The office is bracing for a busy first 10 days this December, offering what the clerk dubs “palindrome days” for numbers reading the same forward and backward.

Nearly 2,700 couples married on 10/10/10; more than 1,800 tied the knot on 12/12/12; and 3,125 were wed on 11/11/11.

The most popular date to date?

Goya said 7/7/7 took the cake, with 4,492 marriages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Several security cameras caught people getting into vehicles in a Bryan neighborhood.
Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Latest News

Madisonville Easter Parade and Egg Hunt
Madisonville Easter Parade
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/3
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
Easter Sunday starts cool as morning lows head for the low 50s, followed by highs in the low...
A few showers possible Easter Sunday, not a washout