Advertisement

Blinn falls to Cisco College 49-14

Blinn Buccaneers Football logo
Blinn Buccaneers Football logo(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Blinn hosted Cisco College for their home opener of the spring 2021 season. The Buccaneers fell 49-14.

Cisco scored on their first drive of the game on a touchdown pass from Cooper Bell to Ashtyn Hawkins. The Wranglers went into the half up 28-0.

Blinn got on the board in the third quarter on a Terrence Keyes touchdown run to cut the lead to 21, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Buccaneers are now 0-2 on the season. They’ll host Southern Shreveport next Saturday at Cub Stadium. Kick off is at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Daniel Tyler Good, 32
Man arrested after crash, stealing truck on Highway 6
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Several security cameras caught people getting into vehicles in a Bryan neighborhood.
Security cameras catch vehicle break-ins in Bryan neighborhood
Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.
Community rallies to support longtime Bryan barber after stroke

Latest News

No. 6 Men’s Tennis Breezes Past LSU, 7-0
Texas A&M Drops Dual Meet to Texas, Mu Sets School Record
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots over Houston forward Justin Gorham, left, during the...
Baylor routs Houston 78-59 to reach title game
Aggies Fall in Rubber Match at Missouri, 7-3