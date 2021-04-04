Blinn falls to Cisco College 49-14

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Blinn hosted Cisco College for their home opener of the spring 2021 season. The Buccaneers fell 49-14.

Cisco scored on their first drive of the game on a touchdown pass from Cooper Bell to Ashtyn Hawkins. The Wranglers went into the half up 28-0.

Blinn got on the board in the third quarter on a Terrence Keyes touchdown run to cut the lead to 21, but couldn’t get any closer.

The Buccaneers are now 0-2 on the season. They’ll host Southern Shreveport next Saturday at Cub Stadium. Kick off is at 4 p.m.

