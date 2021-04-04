Advertisement

Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller on Sunday resulted in gridlock at a time when many holiday travelers are making their way back home into the Brazos Valley.
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when many holiday travelers are making their way back home into the Brazos Valley.(Phil Anderson)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller on Sunday resulted in gridlock at a time when many holiday travelers are making their way back home into the Brazos Valley.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 290 at County Road 362 near the Buc-ee’s store.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to drivers who were in the area. It’s unclear how many people have injured nor the severity of their injuries.

Photos and videos sent to us show an 18-wheeler that t-boned a car on the highway.

It’s unknown if any other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run
Deputies say the suspect was going at least 100 mph on Highway 6 before wrecking an SUV near...
High speed pursuit ends in crash and arrest in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes.

Latest News

Beginning the week of April 12, the Brazos Hub is expected to tweak its operating hours to...
Brazos Center vaccine hub expected to shift operating hours later this month
Drive-thru Easter celebration marks local church’s first physical gathering since pandemic began
Drive-thru Easter celebration marks local church’s first physical gathering since pandemic began
Easter in the Park returns, marking gradual return to normalcy after last year’s cancellation
Easter in the Park returns, marking gradual return to normalcy after last year’s cancellation
Brazos Hub to administer 1,100 extra first doses this week as changes to operation hours are...
Brazos Hub to administer 1,100 extra first doses this week as changes to operation hours are expected the following Monday
Every county in the Brazos Valley is considered to be in D1 - Moderate Drought
The Brazos Valley is back in a drought: Here’s how we got here