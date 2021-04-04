Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller on Sunday resulted in gridlock at a time when many holiday travelers are making their way back home into the Brazos Valley.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 290 at County Road 362 near the Buc-ee’s store.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, according to drivers who were in the area. It’s unclear how many people have injured nor the severity of their injuries.

Photos and videos sent to us show an 18-wheeler that t-boned a car on the highway.

It’s unknown if any other vehicles were involved.

