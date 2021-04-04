Drive-thru Easter celebration marks local church’s first physical gathering since pandemic began

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A drive-thru Easter celebration at the Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan Sunday morning marked another small sign life is gradually returning to normal.

Pastor Tamika Baker says this drive-thru communion was the first time the congregation had any sort of physical gathering since the pandemic began. She said the significance of the event was palpable after more than a year of holding only virtual services.

”It’s something about when believers come together, our spirits come together,” Baker said. “It says when we’re two or three gathered in his name, he’ll be a god in the midst, so at this moment, we can feel the presence of his spirit here with us as we’ve gathered together.”

The event was open to the entire community, not just members of the congregation. Church officers helped hand out communion gift bags that included church-themed items like fans, snacks, and Easter goodies to all who stopped by.

“We understand that many have been out of their churches for over a year, and a lot of people are really hungry and thirsty for the fellowship and to see each other’s faces once again,” Baker said. “We’ve been live on social media and Zoom, but we wanted to have an opportunity where people could fellowship at a distance and celebrate the living savior.”

While the congregation is anxious to resume in-person services inside the church building, Baker says they’re not quite ready to take that step, although she hopes it will be in the near future. In the meantime, Baker says she’s confident they’ll continue doing a monthly drive-thru communion service until they are ready to start worshiping inside the building again.

“Now that we have the vaccine and people are able to be around their loved ones, I believe it will give us an opportunity to open up the doors,” Baker said. “But it’s been good that we’ve been out of the building. It is exactly what God called us to do, and that’s to go on the highways and the byways and compel men and women to come. Because of the pandemic, we’ve been able to do that.”

