Easter in the Park returns, marking gradual return to normalcy after last year’s cancellation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An annual Easter tradition made its comeback Sunday morning at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosted Easter in the Park after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. The event featured a sunrise service that commenced at 7 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt for the kids after its conclusion.

Some members of the congregation said this year’s edition felt a little extra special this year due to the significance of bringing everyone together again despite all of last year’s struggles.

Cheryl has been attending Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church since 2013.

“The whole church life has been different,” Cheryl said. ”I don’t know if we’re at our new normal, but it’s been kind of nice to have the online services, so we’ve really expanded on that because some people still aren’t comfortable being in church in person, but this is huge to be able to gather here together at the park again with people from the community. I think that everybody’s thankful for some of the freedoms to be able to gather again.”

Easter in the Park is open to everyone. Cheryl says the reason she joined the congregation was thanks to this very event eight years ago.

“I was kind of in-between churches, and I was looking for an Easter service to go to,” Cheryl said. “I had no idea about this until they brought a little invitation by my house and I said I’m going to go. As I found out more about Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

Cheryl says another reason the service holds extra significance for her is that it reminds her of the Easter sunrise services she attended while growing up in Brenham.

“We would go to Easter sunrise service at Starlite Drive-In Theater,” Cheryl said. “Just the sunrise part of it I think is special as we celebrate our Lord’s resurrection.”

The egg hunt after the service lasted maybe ten minutes. The kids didn’t waste any time scooping up as many as they could.

“It can get kind of crazy. The kids get pretty enthusiastic,” Cheryl said. “We tried to separate them into older and younger kids so that the little ones have a chance.”

Easter in the Park has been a tradition in College Station since 2005. The only year since without the event was 2020.

