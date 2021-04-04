Metamorphosis art exhibit strives to break the silence around sexual assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -April marks the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The Sexual Assault Resource Center and the Frame Galley Downtown in Downtown Bryan have opened up an art exhibit to raise awareness and fundraise for the nonprofit.

Lauren Spitznagle, executive director for the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC), says art is often used as a nontraditional method of therapy, so it was fitting to team up with the Frame Galley for this art display they call “Metamorphosis.”

“Metamorphosis was created to bring awareness to the community about survivors and their processes of healing,” said Spitznagle. “SARC wants to be able to have a reputation of being a healing place in the community and a place for survivors to come to for not only traditional forms of therapy but nontraditional forms as well.”

Missy Barron is the owner of the Frame Galley Downtown. She says she’s excited to be partnering with SARC for this amazing cause. Barron says it’s also an opportunity for artists to express themselves freely for a worthy cause.

“I wanted to give a voice to many people who don’t have a voice in things like this right now,” said Barron. “Also, we like to give a stage to the artist, so it gave us a chance to kind of do all of those things in one.”

Edwina Adams is the owner of Clean R Cans and also contributed an art piece for the gallery. She says she wanted to help raise awareness because she’s seen firsthand the effects of domestic violence from prior work experience.

I’ve never myself been a victim, but I was a paramedic,” said Adams. “For many years, I have been the first to respond to situations, and there’s still so much awareness that needs to be brought about.”

The Metamorphosis exhibit will remain on display through Sunday, April 11, 2021. All artwork on display is for sale, and the proceeds benefit the Sexual Assault Resource Center.

