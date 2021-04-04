Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota man was arrested Saturday on a DWI charge after witnesses said he slammed into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Academy store in College Station.

Police said James Shiflett, 57, showed multiple signs of being intoxicated and was uncooperative after he was stopped in south College Station.

A witness to the crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he nearly struck four other vehicles. She also said he was going nearly 90 miles per hour, swerving, and came close to striking a concrete divider.

According to the arrest report, Shiflett told the arresting College Station police officer that if he turned off his body camera he would cooperate and share “everything that was going on.” The report also states an open bottle of vodka was found in Shiflett’s pickup truck. When asked about it, Shiflett told the officer, “you found it. Are we doing this or what?”

Shiflett was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. According to the arrest report, the weapon charge was added after police found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic Beretta handgun in the truck’s center console. The report said the charge was added: “due to the fact that the defendant intentionally and knowingly carried on or about his person a handgun in a motor vehicle that was then and there under the defendant’s control, and the defendant was then and there engaged in criminal activity, namely Driving While Intoxicated.”

His bonds total $7,000.

