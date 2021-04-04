Advertisement

Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes.

Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV into another vehicle and a utility pole, and was found standing on top of a vehicle nearly naked at the scene of the crash.

Jeffrey Parish, Jr., 18, told police he took LSD before the alleged crimes occurred.

The events unfolded last week in the early morning hours of March, 31, according to the Bryan Police Department.

An arrest report says Parish was high when he rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of S. College Avenue and Dodge Street. He fled the scene and about a block away he lost control of the SUV, hit a curb, and then slammed into a utility pole. Following the collision, witnesses said Parish body-slammed a woman he knew to the ground, leaving a lump on the back of her head.

When officers arrived, they said they found Parish in his underwear on top of the vehicle he was driving, yelling obscenities.

He also attempted to run from the police and resisted arrested.

When an officer asked him what he took he instantly replied “acid”, said the report.

Parish was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Deadly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Violence.

His bonds total $14,000, but at last check, online records show he was still in jail.

In November 2020, Parish was also arrested by Bryan police on charges of Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.

