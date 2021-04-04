Advertisement

Texas A&M Drops Dual Meet to Texas, Mu Sets School Record

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 3, 2021
Austin, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field’s team fell short to Texas, while Athing Mu set a school record in the 1,500m in the dual meet on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Texas A&M recorded 18 personal bests and six all-time Aggie top-12 marks, while winning 12 events in the battle against Texas. Most notably, freshman Athing Mu and redshirt junior Tyra Gittens recorded NCAA-leading marks in their respective events.

Mu won the 1,500m with a school record time of 4:16.06, it’s her fifth school record to have her name to and first outdoor record. Gittens won the high jump at a clearance of 1.90m/6-2.75, which ranks No. 2 all-time on the Texas A&M outdoor list.

The Aggies swept the 4x400m relays winning with a time of 3:29.43 in the women’s race and 3:03.72 in the men’s race.

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts its first outdoor meet beginning Friday, April 9-10 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Final Score

Men

Texas -113

Texas A&M – 90

Women

Texas – 125

Texas A&M - 78

