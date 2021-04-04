Advertisement

Warmer days are coming...

By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Easter weekend brought a few in the Brazos Valley a quick touch of rain here and there -- but nothing overly significant. For an area in drought, rain is needed...but there is now much in the forecast over the coming week. For now, we will keep an eye on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a boundary passes by (20% shot for now) and Friday afternoon - night when a disturbance may come close to or through the area (20% - 30% for now). Humidity is returning on a south wind, you will feel the moisture, see it in the mainly cloudy skies, but not much will actually come down as rain over the next 7 to 10 days. Speaking of wind: it will get a bit gusty around here as a weather system passes north of Texas. Gusts to 20mph are in the works for Monday afternoon, and could peak as high as 30mph Tuesday.

Enjoy the cooler feel of the past few days? Morning lows are increasing as the wind and humidity does -- plan to start your morning in the 60s starting Tuesday. Afternoon highs are getting a boost to the low / mid 80s Monday and Tuesday before ramping up to the mid and upper 80s through the back half of the week. Thermometers are slated to come mighty close to the 90° mark Thursday and Friday. The trend over the next 8 to 10 days is for afternoon highs to run around 5° - 10° (or more) above the average for early April. Feeling more like the early-to-middle part of May.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Low: 55. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few afternoon showers. High: 81. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 84. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

