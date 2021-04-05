Aggie Shea Groom remembering her roots ahead of the Houston Dash’s season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Soccer Star Shea Groom has had a lot of success in the National Women’s Soccer League. With her next season with the Houston Dash approaching, Groom made a visit back to College Station to reminisce on her days in the Maroon and White.

”Going back to Aggieland is one of my favorite things. It’s where I grew up. It’s where I decided to be a professional soccer player,” said Groom.

Ever since being drafted in the 2015 NWSL Draft, Aggie Shea Groom has made multiple appearances back at her old stomping grounds in College Station, but her most recent trip was a little more special.

“I got to go into 12th Man Studios and do an interview, and then I got to sign the wall amongst a lot of other Aggie legends,” said Groom. “Obviously to be a female was a really, really cool moment. I think I signed next to Alex Caruso. It was kind of a surreal moment where you realize you’ve not just played soccer, but you’ve done it at a high enough level to be recognized and to be recognized amongst a lot of other incredible athletes,” Groom added.

Last summer, Groom grew her professional legacy when she led the Houston Dash to the Challenge Cup Championship and was named the Championship Match MVP. But with all of her success in the pros, Groom remembers it’s the Maroon and White that got her here.

“To just continue to create that bond between the Houston Dash and Texas A&M has been really special to me and something that I’ve been really passionate about,” explained Groom. “I think just going back, it humbles you a little bit, it makes you remember your roots and why you play the game and where you came from. Something that I hope I can continue to do is bridge Aggies and Dash,” Groom added.

The Aggie says she’s excited to start the Dash’s title defense of the Challenge Cup this week.

“I want to see a lot of Aggies at the game, to be supporting me and to be supporting the Dash. I think it’s important obviously for the future of women’s soccer, but also I think for the future of Texas A&M,” Groom said.

The Houston Dash’s first game in the 2021 Challenge Cup will be Friday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. at BBVA Stadium in Houston against the Chicago Red Stars. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

