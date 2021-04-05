Advertisement

Aggie Women Rank No. 5, Men No. 7 in USTFCCCA National Polls

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams rank in the top 10 of the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Associations outdoor track & field national ratings index, the organization announced Monday.

In week two of the polls, the Aggie women moved up one spot to No. 5, while the men dropped to No. 7.

The women’s team has six event marks ranked in the top three, including two NCAA-leading marks. Tyra Gittens leads the country in the high jump (1.90m/6-2.75) and Deborah Acquah leads in the triple jump (13.86m/45-5.75). Charokee Young (400m, 51.52), Athing Mu (1500m, 4:16.06) and Lamara Distin (high jump, 1.85m/6-0.75) each rank No. 3 in their respective events. The Aggie 4x400m group of Tierra Robinson-Jones, Syaira Richardson, Mu and Young are ranked No. 3 at 3:29.43.

In total, the women’s team has 14 marks ranked in the top-20.

The men’s team has five marks ranked in the top five, including Bryce Deadmon who leads the NCAA in the 400m at 44.62. The Maroon & White have a pair of top five rankings in the 400m hurdles with James Smith II at No. 4 (49.95) and Moitalel Mpoke at No. 5 (50.01).

Devon Achane ranks No. 5 in the 200m (20.31) and No. 20 in the 100m (10.30)

The 4x100m group of Jace Comick, Emmanuel Yeboah, Achane and Lance Broome has clocked a season best time of 38.79, which is No. 3 in the nation.

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts its first outdoor meet, the Texas A&M Team Invitational, beginning Friday, April 9-10 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Gates are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

