Advertisement

B.L.U.E.print to be Recognized at ACE Awards Ceremony

Texas A&M
Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics student-athlete organization Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence (The B.L.U.E.print) has been awarded the Diversity Service Team Award by Texas A&M University.

The B.L.U.E.print will be recognized at the 2021 Accountability, Climate and Equity (ACE) Awards Ceremony, for their demonstrated commitment to the University’s core value of Respect, promoting the respectful treatment of others, affirming and encouraging individuals to take pride in their social and cultural identities, and including all in their definition of the “Aggie Family”.

Aggie student-athletes Karlina Sample (President, Soccer), Ciera Johnson (Vice President, Women’s Basketball), Keldrick Carper (Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Brian Williams (Co-Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Chase Lane (Treasurer, Football) and Jean Jenkins (Social Media Coordinator, Women’s Track & Field) are the founding members of The B.L.U.E.print.

Texas A&M invites the Aggie community to join the awards ceremony which will be streamed on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. on the Texas A&M University Multicultural Services YouTube page (DMS YouTube).

For complete coverage of Texas A&M athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (Twitter), @12thman (Instagram) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Latest News

Astros sweep A's.
Astros batter A’s 9-2 to complete four-game sweep
Stanford wins NCAA title.
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women’s NCAA title
Rangers avoid sweep against Royals.
Lowe hits towering HR, Texas tops Royals to avoid sweep
Blinn falls to Cisco College 49-14
Blinn falls to Cisco College 49-14