B.L.U.E.print to be Recognized at ACE Awards Ceremony

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics student-athlete organization Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence (The B.L.U.E.print) has been awarded the Diversity Service Team Award by Texas A&M University.

The B.L.U.E.print will be recognized at the 2021 Accountability, Climate and Equity (ACE) Awards Ceremony, for their demonstrated commitment to the University’s core value of Respect, promoting the respectful treatment of others, affirming and encouraging individuals to take pride in their social and cultural identities, and including all in their definition of the “Aggie Family”.

Aggie student-athletes Karlina Sample (President, Soccer), Ciera Johnson (Vice President, Women’s Basketball), Keldrick Carper (Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Brian Williams (Co-Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Chase Lane (Treasurer, Football) and Jean Jenkins (Social Media Coordinator, Women’s Track & Field) are the founding members of The B.L.U.E.print.

Texas A&M invites the Aggie community to join the awards ceremony which will be streamed on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m. on the Texas A&M University Multicultural Services YouTube page (DMS YouTube).

