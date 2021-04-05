Calvert’s Thomas earns TABC Class 1A All-State

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State boys basketball team was released Monday and M.J. Thomas from Calvert was among the 120 high school basketball players honored.

The Sophomore forward averaged 24 points and 15 rebounds per game last season. Last month M-J was named the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Class 1A Co-Most Valuable Player.

