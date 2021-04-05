Advertisement

COVID in Context: New Brazos County cases declining through month of March

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New reported daily cases of COVID-19 appear to be declining through the month of March, according to data from the Brazos County Health District.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

While the daily case counts themselves are sporadic (likely due to weekend cases being included in early-week case numbers) the trendline shows a slight decline in the new cases per day through March (slope = -0.679*x + 30148).

