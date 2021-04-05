Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating a crash near Coulter Airfield on State Highway 21.

Traffic was backed up heading east on SH 21 but the vehicles have been cleared and all lanes are back open.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash was the foggy weather. One of the drivers pulled out onto the road and the other driver did not see them.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash Monday morning (KBTX)

Department of Public Safety says two people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

KBTX has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as details are available.

