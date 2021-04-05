Advertisement

Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning

Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21(Viewer submitted photo)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities are investigating a crash near Coulter Airfield on State Highway 21.

Traffic was backed up heading east on SH 21 but the vehicles have been cleared and all lanes are back open.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash was the foggy weather. One of the drivers pulled out onto the road and the other driver did not see them.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash Monday morning
One of the vehicles involved in a crash Monday morning(KBTX)

Department of Public Safety says two people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

KBTX has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as details are available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Latest News

The hub will operate on April 10 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Drive-thru vaccine hub coming to Benchley community on Saturday
‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccine clinic administering doses at Calvert Volunteer Fire Station
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home...
MLB snubs Georgia, Texas governor snubs MLB; won’t throw out first pitch at Rangers game
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard