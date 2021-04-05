Dense Fog advisory issued for portion of Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense fog advisory until 9 AM for Milam, Leon, Robertson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Walker, Houston, Grimes, Montgomery Counties.

Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile has created hazardous driving conditions. If you have to hit the roadways, slow down, leave plenty of space between you and other drivers, and use your low beams.

The morning commute is a foggy one this morning across the Brazos Valley (kbtx)

Lookin FOGGY out there this morning! Can't even see Kyle Field on our @AggieNetwork #LiveEye cam. Morning drive may be a little slower for Monday. pic.twitter.com/RRpKXHBkCc — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) April 5, 2021

