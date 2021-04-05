Advertisement

Dense Fog advisory issued for portion of Brazos Valley

Foggy conditions for your morning commute
Foggy conditions for your morning commute(kbtx)
By Grace Leis
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense fog advisory until 9 AM for Milam, Leon, Robertson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Walker, Houston, Grimes, Montgomery Counties.

Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile has created hazardous driving conditions. If you have to hit the roadways, slow down, leave plenty of space between you and other drivers, and use your low beams.

The morning commute is a foggy one this morning across the Brazos Valley
The morning commute is a foggy one this morning across the Brazos Valley(kbtx)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Latest News

The hub will operate on April 10 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Drive-thru vaccine hub coming to Benchley community on Saturday
‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccine clinic administering doses at Calvert Volunteer Fire Station
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home...
MLB snubs Georgia, Texas governor snubs MLB; won’t throw out first pitch at Rangers game
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard