Dense Fog advisory issued for portion of Brazos Valley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense fog advisory until 9 AM for Milam, Leon, Robertson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Walker, Houston, Grimes, Montgomery Counties.
Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile has created hazardous driving conditions. If you have to hit the roadways, slow down, leave plenty of space between you and other drivers, and use your low beams.
