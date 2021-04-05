Drive-thru vaccine hub coming to Benchley community on Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A drive-thru vaccination hub is coming to the Benchley community next weekend. The Brazos County Emergency Management has announced that 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available at a walk-up/drive-thru vaccination site on Saturday.

On April 10 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., residents of the Benchley community can get a dose at the St. Joseph Catholic School Athletic Complex. Residents should use the entrance off West OSR.

County officials say registration is not required but is appreciated. To register for a vaccine, click here.

This event is hosted by Brazos County Emergency Management, Brazos County Precinct 4 VFD, Brazos County Vaccination Hub and St. Joseph Health.

