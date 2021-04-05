Gusty Tuesday blows our way

Light showers dotted parts of the Brazos Valley Monday -- just enough to remind us that the humidity is making a return. As the next weather maker dives south toward the Plains over the next 48 hours, we will change things up a bit here at home. That change begins Tuesday with wind. After sunrise, sustained (constant) winds are expected between 10 and 20mph. Gusts (occasional) winds are huffing and puffing 25 to 30mph at times. Higher gusts stay with us Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before settling Wednesday afternoon as the next part of this equation unfolds.

A front will near the Brazos Valley, but likely will stop just short Wednesday afternoon. A thin band of showers is not ruled out between 3pm and 7pm, but the overall odds are low: 30%. Highest potential for that to come together, along and east of I-45 where a stray rumble of thunder is not totally ruled out. Our atmosphere will be “capped” -- generally hindering rain and storm development. Still, up to 0.10″ cannot be completely ruled out if the rain chance beat the odds and come together. Sunshine is back in place Thursday but combined with a southwest wind could help nudge afternoon highs closer to or right up on the 90° mark for the first time this year. Same for Friday -- but as a weak front arrives it could spark afternoon to early evening thunderstorms in that above-average warmth. Something we will keep an eye on through the week...

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. High: 84. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon rain to an isolated thunderstorm. High: 85. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph, gusting 25+ mph before noon.

