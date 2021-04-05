Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center.
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis leaders are once again trying to find answers after the second significant inmate uprising in two months at a downtown jail.

Inmates broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window Sunday night at the City Justice Center.

City officials say there were no serious injuries.

The jail has been the site of multiple uprisings over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

