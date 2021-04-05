Advertisement

Rep. Kacal on proposed Texas voting law: “I don’t know if the measures are necessary”

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) will not say specifically whether he will vote for Senate Bill 7, a proposal that would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting, and make it illegal for local election officials to proactively send applications to vote by mail to voters, even if they qualify.

“I don’t know if the measures that are being talked about are necessary,” said Kacal on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I don’t know how much fraud there really is, but people need the opportunity to vote.”

Already big businesses are speaking out against the proposed legislation, including American Airlines, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, and Southwest Airlines. Political pundits suggest Georgia’s recent controversy, being shunned by companies like Major League Baseball and Delta over voting restrictions, could serve as a cautionary tale for Texas.

“The impact on Texas business should weigh into the decision,” said Kacal. “What we owe the people of Texas is honest, good integrity on our voting and our elections.”

When asked point-blank if he would “vote for this bill as written,” Kacal said, in full: “As written, I think it still has a few problems, but we’re getting closer to a bill that I think the entire House could come to vote for. Of course, obviously, that is going to look completely different than the Senate version.”

The bill passed the Texas Senate with support from every Republican. However, Kacal says the proposal is having a more difficult time in his chamber.

“It’s had a rougher path through the House, if you’ve been following the committee hearing, but we owe everybody the opportunity to vote, and we owe them honest election systems,” said Kacal. “When you vote, you need to be confident that your vote is being counted on the side of the ballot that you placed that vote.”

Kacal also discussed a bail reform bill he is proposing on Tuesday, House Joint Resolution 4: “It will give judges, [justices of the peace], the ability to deny bail for the most horrendous, horrific, or dangerous criminals out there. I think that is important. They do not have the ability to deny bail at this time, and I think we need to give them an extra tool in the toolbox to keep Texans safer.”

Watch the full conversation from BVTM Monday:

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Chambers County Sheriff's Office searches for missing fisherman
Fisherman missing in Trinity Bay; boat found driving in circles
GMC truck suspected to be involved in hit and run
The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office & DPS are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run

Latest News

The hub will operate on April 10 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Drive-thru vaccine hub coming to Benchley community on Saturday
‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccine clinic administering doses at Calvert Volunteer Fire Station
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Emily Banda - Classroom Champions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday announced he won’t throw out the first pitch at the Rangers home...
MLB snubs Georgia, Texas governor snubs MLB; won’t throw out first pitch at Rangers game
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard