Rep. Kacal on proposed Texas voting law: “I don’t know if the measures are necessary”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Rep. Kyle Kacal (R-District 12) will not say specifically whether he will vote for Senate Bill 7, a proposal that would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-thru voting, and make it illegal for local election officials to proactively send applications to vote by mail to voters, even if they qualify.

“I don’t know if the measures that are being talked about are necessary,” said Kacal on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I don’t know how much fraud there really is, but people need the opportunity to vote.”

Already big businesses are speaking out against the proposed legislation, including American Airlines, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, and Southwest Airlines. Political pundits suggest Georgia’s recent controversy, being shunned by companies like Major League Baseball and Delta over voting restrictions, could serve as a cautionary tale for Texas.

“The impact on Texas business should weigh into the decision,” said Kacal. “What we owe the people of Texas is honest, good integrity on our voting and our elections.”

When asked point-blank if he would “vote for this bill as written,” Kacal said, in full: “As written, I think it still has a few problems, but we’re getting closer to a bill that I think the entire House could come to vote for. Of course, obviously, that is going to look completely different than the Senate version.”

The bill passed the Texas Senate with support from every Republican. However, Kacal says the proposal is having a more difficult time in his chamber.

“It’s had a rougher path through the House, if you’ve been following the committee hearing, but we owe everybody the opportunity to vote, and we owe them honest election systems,” said Kacal. “When you vote, you need to be confident that your vote is being counted on the side of the ballot that you placed that vote.”

Kacal also discussed a bail reform bill he is proposing on Tuesday, House Joint Resolution 4: “It will give judges, [justices of the peace], the ability to deny bail for the most horrendous, horrific, or dangerous criminals out there. I think that is important. They do not have the ability to deny bail at this time, and I think we need to give them an extra tool in the toolbox to keep Texans safer.”

Watch the full conversation from BVTM Monday:

