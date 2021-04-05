‘Save Our Seniors’ vaccine clinic administering doses at Calvert Volunteer Fire Station

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Office of Emergency Management is having a “Save Our Seniors” COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday until 4 p.m. The SOS initiative was put forward by Gov. Greg Abbott to vaccinate Texas seniors 75 and older or homebound.

A Facebook post from the OEM says the clinic is available for residents 50 and older in need of a vaccine. The clinic has received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. Vaccines will be administered on a first come first served basis and is located at the Calvert Volunteer Fire Station at 700 Railroad St.

Anyone with questions about the clinic can call 979-828-5911 or email robco.emc@co.robertson.tx.us.

