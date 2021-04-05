Southbound Highway 6 shut down after crash

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are working a crash that happened on Highway 6 and FM 2154.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office southbound lanes of Highway 6 are shut down. DPS is investigating the crash and is asking everyone to avoid the area. Drivers should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

