Southbound Highway 6 shut down after crash

DPS is investigating the crash and is asking everyone to avoid the area
Crash at Highway 6 and FM 2154
Crash at Highway 6 and FM 2154(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are working a crash that happened on Highway 6 and FM 2154.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office southbound lanes of Highway 6 are shut down. DPS is investigating the crash and is asking everyone to avoid the area. Drivers should expect delays.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

