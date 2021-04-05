This week’s Classroom Champion is Emily Banda.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emily Banda. The Normangee High School Senior has a 4.2 GPA, and is currently ranked third in her class.

“I believe it’s her dedication to achieving her goals, and dedication to her family. So she is one of those girls that whatever is important to her, that’s what she’s going to dedicate her time to. I know her family is very important to her, her grades are very important to her, her spiritual life is very important to her. And you know, she dedicates her time and her abilities to make sure that one, that she puts her family first. And two that’s, you know her school work and her athletics come later. But she still gives all of her time enough to do well in all aspects of life.” - Corey Horne, Coach

“She’s not afraid to be both. In my opinion she is both. She’s going to show them and she’s going to tell them and lead by example. Hey, let’s do this, let’s do this. She’s always encouraging her teammates hey, let’s make sure you’re at practice, let’s get some extra practice in, let’s get some extra hits in, let’s work on our serve today, let’s work on our backhand today. So, she’s like my second coach right now whenever I’m not out there and available, and it’s nice to have that experience in my team, since my team is very young.” - Ben Boykin, Coach

“The pressure of being a student athlete is definitely heavy on any student athlete’s shoulders. So being able to balance school, work, home, and sports is all a trial in itself. So being able to do that is definitely something that I have learned how to do throughout high school. Especially with my College Dual Credit courses that I am taking sense Freshman year; it’s always something I’ve had to deal with. And being able to schedule my days, and my weeks, is something that has helped me definitely work through that,” says Banda.

After high school, Emily plans on attending Texas A&M University to pursue a degree in Nursing, and she hopes to one day become a Nurse Practitioner.

Congratulations to Emily Banda of Normangee High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions is sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

