Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSISD high-schoolers advance to national competition

Treat of the Day: CSISD high-schoolers advance to national competition
Treat of the Day: CSISD high-schoolers advance to national competition
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 14 high school students from College Station ISD are headed to the Business Professionals of America Virtual National Leadership Conference.

The group earned spots at the nationwide conference by placing highly in the state contest recently.

Three students took first in the national qualifier for their categories. Kathy Ding took first in Advanced Systems and Procedures, Demi Hu won for Computer Modeling, and Justin Park was the top qualifier in the Payroll Accounting category.

Two A&M Consolidated students earned coveted “Statesman Awards” by accumulating 50 points in each of seven service categories.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 290 in Waller is causing gridlock at a time when...
Crash on Highway 290 in Waller causes significant delays for holiday travelers
A Bryan man is facing several charges after police say he body-slammed a woman, crashed an SUV...
Police: Bryan man arrested after taking LSD, injuring a woman, and causing a pair of crashes
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
A witness to the parking lot crash told police she followed the suspect onto Highway 6 where he...
Navasota man arrested on DWI charge after hit-and-run crash in College Station
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

Latest News

Residents line up to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Brazos County Hub.
Brazos County vaccine hub expanding to mini hubs this weekend
Since January College Station Police report arresting 68 people for disorderly conduct. That...
Local judge concerned with rise in alcohol related arrests
Aggie Muster moving to a hybrid ceremony for 2021
Fabi Payton is a mentor and leader for many in the BCS community. When she's not working or...
Be Remarkable: Bryan teacher continues to inspire others in and outside the classroom
Monday Evening Weather Update 4/5
Monday Evening Weather Update 4/5