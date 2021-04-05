Treat of the Day: CSISD high-schoolers advance to national competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 14 high school students from College Station ISD are headed to the Business Professionals of America Virtual National Leadership Conference.

The group earned spots at the nationwide conference by placing highly in the state contest recently.

Three students took first in the national qualifier for their categories. Kathy Ding took first in Advanced Systems and Procedures, Demi Hu won for Computer Modeling, and Justin Park was the top qualifier in the Payroll Accounting category.

Two A&M Consolidated students earned coveted “Statesman Awards” by accumulating 50 points in each of seven service categories.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.