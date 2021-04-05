Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

