Women’s Golf Preps for the Tiger Golf Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M women’s golf heads to the Bayou State from April 6-7 to compete in the Tiger Golf Classic. The tournament is being held at the 6,247 yard par-72 University Club golf course.

The Tiger Golf Classic marks the 4th tournament of the spring season for the Aggies. This is their final outing before the first round of the Southeastern Conference Championship that begins on April 14 in Hoover, Alabama.

Head coach Andrea Gaston is bringing a lineup that features Seniors Courtney Dow, Amber Park, and Ava Schwienteck, Junior Brooke Tyree, and Sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio.

Dow looks to lead her team in its first appearance in the Tiger Golf Classic since 2011. This is the Aggies’ first trip to the tournament since joining the SEC.

Texas A&M will be joined by No. 4 ranked LSU, No. 5 ranked Florida State, and No. 6 ranked Ole Miss.

Last time out, the Maroon & White posted a third round score at the Liz Murphey Collegiate of 9-over 297, which was the second-lowest final round of any team at the tournament.

