Advertisement

2021 development plans taking off in College Station

Multiple new restaurants are planned to pop up.
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.
The Spice World Market will open in College Station soon.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across almost every corner of College Station it’s easy to see new restaurants and retail taking shape. 2021 is off to a busy start for new development in the community despite the economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the national retailers that used to look over College Station as more of just a college town, they’re really taking interest in College Station and they’re seeing that we have a great buying power,” said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

City staff say Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to four locations in town after seeing success at their Wellborn Road location.

At Chimney Hill, Five Guys opens this month with Snooze coming soon. The former Joseph A. Bank Clothing store is being changed to a 5.11 Tactical store. Over in Northgate, a new Insomnia Cookie Store and Cal’s Calzone’s are also going to be developed.

In south College Station, a new Spice World Market boutique grocery store is opening soon. Gringo’s Tex Mex is being planned. Downtown Uncorked will move to The Yard along Greens Prairie Road with plans to open this summer.

”What we’re seeing in 2021 is things have picked up tremendously. Many of the developments that were delayed due to COVID-19 are now back on track,” said Nettles.

Mystery still surrounds a new retail development being planned for the city’s Midtown area on acreage near Christ United Methodist Church. Nettles said it’s going to city council this month.

“We’re really excited to make that announcement and that will be coming very soon and I think it’s a much desired, much wanted use, that we’ve had the citizens ask us to bring to College Station for a long time,” Nettles said.

In Century Square new businesses to come soon include Kendra Scott and Lucchese Boot store.

More info on what’s coming to College Station can be found in this city podcast highlighting the big plans for 2021.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

Latest News

The state decided not to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan's offer.
Personal finance experts encourage filing your federal taxes before extended deadline
Hundreds of firefighters are in town for a conference this week.
Firefighters gathering in College Station for statewide conference
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
Brazos Valley COVID-19 vaccination information
World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Manager Rusty Warncke serving a beer.
World of Beer offering free burger to those who received COVID-19 vaccine