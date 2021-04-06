2021 development plans taking off in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across almost every corner of College Station it’s easy to see new restaurants and retail taking shape. 2021 is off to a busy start for new development in the community despite the economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of the national retailers that used to look over College Station as more of just a college town, they’re really taking interest in College Station and they’re seeing that we have a great buying power,” said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

City staff say Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to four locations in town after seeing success at their Wellborn Road location.

At Chimney Hill, Five Guys opens this month with Snooze coming soon. The former Joseph A. Bank Clothing store is being changed to a 5.11 Tactical store. Over in Northgate, a new Insomnia Cookie Store and Cal’s Calzone’s are also going to be developed.

In south College Station, a new Spice World Market boutique grocery store is opening soon. Gringo’s Tex Mex is being planned. Downtown Uncorked will move to The Yard along Greens Prairie Road with plans to open this summer.

”What we’re seeing in 2021 is things have picked up tremendously. Many of the developments that were delayed due to COVID-19 are now back on track,” said Nettles.

Mystery still surrounds a new retail development being planned for the city’s Midtown area on acreage near Christ United Methodist Church. Nettles said it’s going to city council this month.

“We’re really excited to make that announcement and that will be coming very soon and I think it’s a much desired, much wanted use, that we’ve had the citizens ask us to bring to College Station for a long time,” Nettles said.

In Century Square new businesses to come soon include Kendra Scott and Lucchese Boot store.

More info on what’s coming to College Station can be found in this city podcast highlighting the big plans for 2021.

