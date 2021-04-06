Advocates raising awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to Tex Protect, a children’s advocacy group In Texas, more than four children die from abuse or neglect on average every week, 184 children are confirmed victims daily, and more than seven children are maltreated every hour.

April is recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Local organizations across the Brazos Valley are sounding the alarm and raising awareness.

Confirmed child abuse stats provided by Scotty's House (KBTX)

Scotty’s House, A nonprofit child advocacy center that serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties, has unveiled a Pinwheel Garden in Bryan with 663 pinwheels that represent the number of children that have received services from the nonprofit in 2020. 480 children were served in Brazos County alone in 2020.

Cassie Medlin, education and outreach coordinator for Scotty’s House, describes the pattern of child abuse as an epidemic. She says it was important for all of the local advocates to come together with the same goal in mind, to help put an end to child abuse.

“April provides us an extra opportunity to work together to bring awareness through different installations around the Brazos Valley whether it’s the pinwheels, big giant ribbons that you’ll see,” said Medlin.

Scotty’s House is not alone in its efforts. Other nonprofits like Voices for Children - Court Appointed Special Advocates, BCS Together, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, and the Methodist Children’s Home say protecting children is everyone’s job and hope the public will do their part to recognize and report any signs of abuse.

Kristi Lester, Recruitment & Community Outreach Coordinator with Voices for Children, says child abuse continues to be a stigma in society. She says preventing child abuse will break generational cycles of abuse. Lester and others have worked to create a display across seven counties that include shoes representing each child that local organizations have helped over the past year.

“We chose the shoes this year as an impact statement to visually represent the number of children that were in the foster care system and that have suffered abuse and neglect in our communities,” said Lester. “We felt like it was just a really good way even as a drive-by to gain attention and to grow awareness and to cause people to ask questions and find out more about what they can do to help.”

The display at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan shows 248 shoes to represent each child known to be affected by some form of child abuse. Lester says Brazos County makes up half of the cases reported in the central Texas area the nonprofit covers.

“Child abuse, unfortunately, carries a stigma that goes ignored,” said Lester. “I think that people want to pretend that it doesn’t exist.”

Christi Yackel covers the 30 county region as a community engagement specialist for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She says while she can’t say there has been an overall increase in reported cases of abuse, she has noticed a rise in the cases’ severity.

“Some cases have been a little more severe because children haven’t been in school so much, and so we’re first hearing about them when they show up at the hospital or when law enforcement shows up out to the home,” said Yackel. “Prevention starts with awareness. In order for us to combat child abuse in our communities, we have to make people aware so that they know what to do when they encounter situations they’re not sure how to handle.”

April is #ChildAbusePreventionMonth Local advocacy groups are using unique displays to draw attention to an issue that is more prevalent than you think. Tonight on @KBTXNews we'll hear from advocates on the frontlines who are working to put an end to child abuse. pic.twitter.com/Bxi3HYh411 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 6, 2021

Friday, April 9 will be recognized as #GoBlueDay. Advocates are asking that you show your support during #ChildAbusePreventionMonth by wearing blue all day. Most importantly, advocates are asking that if you see something, that you say something. Texas law requires that any person suspecting that a child has been abused or neglected must immediately make a report at 1-800-4-A-CHILD, 1-800-252-5400, or online at www.txabusehotline.org.

