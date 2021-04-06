Aggie Muster moving to a hybrid ceremony for 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -For Aggie Muster in 2021, the plan is to make it a hybrid model to allow the community to still partake in the tradition in a COVID-19 safe way.

This comes after last year’s Muster had to be moved to a completely live-streamed event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, a limited number of families of fallen Aggies have been invited to experience Muster inside Reed Arena, along with some guests. The students and the rest of the attendees will not be able to be inside Reed Arena, and instead, will be in Kyle Field.

The Aggie Muster Committee says that the gates at Kyle Field will open at 5 p.m. and those who attend will be able to watch the ceremony on the screens inside the stadium through a live stream. Attendance to the stadium will be first come first serve.

All attendees have to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing and wearing a mask. No open flame candles, a tradition for muster, will not be allowed in Kyle Field.

Kathryn Greenwade with the Association of Former Students says that it is very exciting to be able to gather again after having to completely change the Aggie tradition last year.

“In 2021, as things are starting to move back toward the normal that we know, I think it is so important that Aggies have the opportunity to visit with each other face to face, although still in a safe way,” said Greenwade.

Greenwade notes that more than 300 ceremonies worldwide will be held, as Aggies everywhere will remember both former and current students that died in the last year.

Those who are unable to attend a muster in person can still access the ceremony here.

