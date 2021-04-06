Aggie Trio Garner SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field student-athletes Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Charokee Young were named Southeastern Conference Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

After making their individual event outdoor debuts, Gittens was named the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Young was named the SEC Women’s Newcomer of the Week and Mu earned the SEC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week.

Gittens, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, competed in multiple events in the Texas A&M vs. Texas dual meet, winning her main event in the high jump. She cleared 1.90m/6-2.75 to win the event, an NCAA-leading mark. The high flyer made first attempt clearances at 1.81m/5-11.25, 1.85m/6-0.75 and 1.90m/6-2.75, before calling it a day.

The jump also ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time outdoor list. She also placed fifth in the shot put and sixth in the 100m hurdles.

Young, a native of Jamaica, finished second in the 400m with a time of 51.52 at the dual meet. She currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA and is No. 5 on the Aggie all-time outdoor top-12 list. Young also ran as a member of the 4x400m that won at 3:29.43, which is also ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Mu, a freshman from Trenton, New Jersey, made her individual collegiate outdoor debut by winning the dual meet 1500m race with a school record time of 4:16.06, which is also ranked No. 3 in the NCAA so far. Mu also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that won with a time of 3:29.43, which is No. 3 in the country.

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts its first outdoor meet, the Texas A&M Team Invitational, beginning Friday, April 9-10 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

