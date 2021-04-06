Advertisement

Aggie Trio Garner SEC Weekly Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field student-athletes Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Charokee Young were named Southeastern Conference Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

After making their individual event outdoor debuts, Gittens was named the SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Young was named the SEC Women’s Newcomer of the Week and Mu earned the SEC Women’s Co-Freshman of the Week.

Gittens, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, competed in multiple events in the Texas A&M vs. Texas dual meet, winning her main event in the high jump. She cleared 1.90m/6-2.75 to win the event, an NCAA-leading mark. The high flyer made first attempt clearances at 1.81m/5-11.25, 1.85m/6-0.75 and 1.90m/6-2.75, before calling it a day.

The jump also ranks No. 2 on the Aggie all-time outdoor list. She also placed fifth in the shot put and sixth in the 100m hurdles.

Young, a native of Jamaica, finished second in the 400m with a time of 51.52 at the dual meet. She currently ranks No. 3 in the NCAA and is No. 5 on the Aggie all-time outdoor top-12 list. Young also ran as a member of the 4x400m that won at 3:29.43, which is also ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Mu, a freshman from Trenton, New Jersey, made her individual collegiate outdoor debut by winning the dual meet 1500m race with a school record time of 4:16.06, which is also ranked No. 3 in the NCAA so far. Mu also ran as a member of the 4x400m relay that won with a time of 3:29.43, which is No. 3 in the country.

Next Up

Texas A&M hosts its first outdoor meet, the Texas A&M Team Invitational, beginning Friday, April 9-10 at E.B. Cushing Stadium. Gates are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on State Highway 21
Crash shuts down part of Highway 21 Monday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Jerome Icasiano, 51
Man arrested in Grimes County with 151 pounds of marijuana in vehicle
Gov. Abbott issues order prohibiting government-mandated ‘vaccine passports’ in Texas

Latest News

Leal and Peevy impressed with Aggies’ ‘winning mentality’ during spring camp
Women’s tennis named ITA UTR Team of the Month
Flagg transfers to Sam Houston
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the teamÕs win in the...
Baylor claims 2021 National Championship with 86-70 win over Gonzaga