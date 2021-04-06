Aggies head to Huntsville to face Kats looking to snap 2 game skid

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies take their shortest road trip of the season Tuesday when they head to Don Sanders Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Sam Houston Bearkats. First pitch is slated for 6:32 p.m.

The game airs on ESPN+ for subscribers on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Will Johnson on the call.

Tickets will not be sold at the venue on gameday.

Texas A&M enters the match on the heels of two losses at Missouri while the Bearkats tote a six-game win streak.The Aggies’ Tuesday night starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer has allowed just one earned run over 30.1 innings his six starts, yielding three overall runs on 21 hits and 11 walks while striking out 28 for a 0.30 ERA and .210 opponent batting average.

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, including No. 6 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.7) , No. 9 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.61), No. 21 in ERA (3.31) and No. 27 in Walks Allowed Per Nine Innings (1.76)... Dustin Saenz (No. 8 - 60) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 36 - 52) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts... Jozwiak also ranks fifth in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (15.43) and 21st in K-to-BB Ratio (8.67)... Saenz checks in at No. 49 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.86) and No. 100 in K-to-BB Ratio (5.45)..

Sophomore Alex Magers leads the SEC and ranks second in the nation with his 15 pitching appearances. Magers is 1-1 on the season with a 3.06 ERA. He has yielded six runs on 16 hits and seven walks while striking out 12 in 17.2 innings.

Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Total Bases (9th - 74) and Home Runs (12th - 9), as well as the top 100 in Hits (23rd - 39), Walks (73 - 19) and Slugging Percentage (73rd - .673).

The Aggies enter the week ranked second in the nation and the SEC with 168 walks. The Maroon & White trail just Tennessee (177). Bryce Blaum ranks 30th in the nation with 21 walks while Frizzell checks at 73rd with 19 walks.

Ray Alejo enters the week with eight stolen bases on the season. His career steals tally of 65 leads the NCAA and ranks 10th among all active NCAA Division I players.

Texas A&M holds the series lead, 90-41-2, including the last two meetings. In the most recent bout, the Aggies pounded their way to a 15-5 run-rule win in seven innings in Huntsville. Braden Shewmake led the way going 4-for-4 with one HBP, one double and two RBI.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (19-11, 3-6 SEC) vs. SAM HOUSTON BEARKATS (12-13, 9-7 SLC)

Don Sanders Stadium (1,164) • Huntsville, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (Fr., RHP, 3-1, 1.08) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m.

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco & Will Johnson

LIVE VIDEO

ESPN+ (WatchESPN – ESPN+ subscription required)

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M owns the series lead, 90-41-2