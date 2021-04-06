Baylor claims 2021 National Championship with 86-70 win over Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KBTX) - The Baylor Bears hit its first 5 three-pointers to build a 29-10 lead over previously unbeaten Gonzaga and cruised to a 86-70 win Monday night in the 2021 College Basketball National Championship Game.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points, while MaCio Teague added 19.

Baylor ends the year with an overall record of 28-2.

