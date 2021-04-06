Advertisement

Baylor claims 2021 National Championship with 86-70 win over Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the teamÕs win in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Head coach Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears celebrates the teamÕs win in the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Trevor Brown Jr/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Trevor Brown Jr | NCAA)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KBTX) - The Baylor Bears hit its first 5 three-pointers to build a 29-10 lead over previously unbeaten Gonzaga and cruised to a 86-70 win Monday night in the 2021 College Basketball National Championship Game.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points, while MaCio Teague added 19.

Baylor ends the year with an overall record of 28-2.

