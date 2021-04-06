Be Remarkable: Bryan teacher continues to inspire others in and outside the classroom

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- There are people who talk about making a change, and then there are the people who do it.

Fabi Payton, a teacher at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan, is one of those people.

In addition to being a wife, a mom, and a full-time teacher, Fabi has worked hard to make her city a better place to live.

Last year she created a non-profit called I Heart Bryan. One of her first projects was an event called Walk A Mile In My Shoes where citizens were paired with police officers to help grow relationships. In December, she worked again with law enforcement to help deliver Christmas meals and turkeys to more than 50 families.

In January, she urged people to do acts of kindness on Love Your Neighbor Day.

“I love my creativity. It’s a gift from God. I don’t know how to explain it. I don’t know where ideas come from, they just come. And I’m blessed I live somewhere and work somewhere that’s so supportive of me and wants me to do it,” said Payton.

Two years ago Fabi was featured on KBTX after helping her students with a flash mob project to get new Ipads donated for her classroom in order to help students who have learning disabilities.

She’s working with students right now who are hosting a fundraiser concert this weekend in downtown Bryan called Jam With Kindness. It’s Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Palace Theater. All proceeds will benefit The Haven.

Fabi’s passion for her students, her school, and her community are why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present her with this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

“That’s what is beautiful about what you’re doing. It’s how creative you’ve been to just bring love into our community. You truly are remarkable,” said Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

