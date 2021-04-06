Brazos County vaccine hub expanding to mini hubs this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County hub organizers are making it a point to make sure they can reach out to the community with vaccines.

So in order to do that, they are bringing the vaccine to communities that have been identified as areas that need better access.

To begin that, the hub will be setting up a mini-hub in the Benchley community Saturday.

Brazos County Hub Supervisor Jim Stewart says that when he began his quest to help get vaccines to the community, he knew it would eventually mean that they would have to bring some of those vaccines right into the community.

“if we park it in their neighborhood then there it is,” said Stewart. “You just have to walk over, do a little paperwork, we get you in the Red Cap system, and then get you vaccinated.”

Saturday’s mini-hub will be at the St. Joseph Catholic School athletic facility from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and there will be 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine available. The mini-hub incident commander Jason Ware says that he is happy to be able to make the vaccine more accessible.

“You just show up, they get registered on-site, they go through, get their vaccine and go about their merry Saturday,” said Ware.

Ware says it is a simple setup to make the act of getting a vaccine more accessible. To get a vaccine Saturday, you do not need to sign up, you can just walk up. If you do sign up, however, organizers say the process can be quicker.

Based on the number of providers in the area, the demand on the hub has changed. To gauge where the need is, Ware says that these mini hubs are an important way to see where in the community they still need to get vaccinated.

“See if people actually still want the vaccine,” said Ware. “And having this clinic on Saturday hopefully, we can get to the working folks who can not get away from work to get the vaccine.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are 4,668,212 fully vaccinated people in Texas. In Brazos County, that number is 31,171 or 16.68% of the population fully vaccinated. The state says 59,724 people have at least one dose of the vaccine.

As the hub continues to open up at least 5,000 vaccines to the public per week, Stewart says his course of action remains the same.

“The hub is still the main core of our business, but whatever we have to do to bring people in, we are going to do that,” said Stewart.

You do not need to sign up in advance, but to sign up for this weekend’s clinic in Benchley, call 2-1-1 and you can register through the call center.

To sign up for the Hub at 10 a.m. every Friday, click here.

A second mini-hub will be in the Kemp-Carver neighborhood in Bryan Saturday, April 17.

