Bryan business owner continues to recover after stroke

Sonny Brown suffered a stroke back in March.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime Bryan business owner is continuing to recover from a stroke.

On Friday we told you about customers and friends coming together to support Sonny Brown of Sonny’s Barber Shop. He suffered a stroke last month and had to be airlifted to a Houston hospital. Friends tell us he is going to be transferred to Bryan soon to undergo rehab.

More than $1,000 have been raised so far to support him and his family during the challenging time.

Donations can be dropped off during business hours at the Barber Shop located at 812 East Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Accounts have also been set up at Wells Fargo - Sonny and Dotty Ann Brown Donation Fund,1801 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX 77845

Brazos Star Credit Union - Sonny Brown Benefit Account, 701 Harvey Road, College Station, TX 77840

We now have two locations where you can donate to help Sonny and Dotty Ann Brown. Literally, whether it's $5.00 or...

Posted by Linda Harvell on Friday, April 2, 2021

