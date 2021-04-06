Advertisement

Cook N Grow releases summer camp schedule

COOK N GROW
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is just around the corner, and local business Cook N Grow is providing kids fun, educational, and tasty summer camps.

The cooking school offers various camp themes like “Cupcake Wars,” “Once Upon a Meal,” “The Breakfast Club,” and many more.

During the camps, children will learn cooking techniques while creating delicious masterpieces.

Your kids deserve the best, mark your calendars!

Posted by Cook n Grow on Monday, April 5, 2021

The age groups recommended for the camps are 4-12 years old.

The camps take place at various times during the day, ranging from morning to afternoon to best fit your schedule.

Click here to learn more about the summer camps offered.

